18-Year-Old Mother Throws Baby Into Dam
An 18-year-old woman from Retreat Farm in Waterfalls, Harare, was brought before the courts for remand over the weekend after she allegedly tried to kill her 18-month-old baby by drowning him in a dam.
As reported by The Herald, the woman was arrested after a passer-by jumped into Retreat Dam to rescue the toddler.
The accused person, Junior Mafura (18) from Retreat Farm appeared before Harare magistrate, Estere Chivasa charged with attempted murder.
Mafura was remanded in custody to August 16 for her bail application.
Prosecutor Mercy Masamvi alleged that on Friday, around 8 AM, Simbarashe Magada was walking home using a path alongside Retreat Dam when he saw the defendant, Mafura, walking away from the dam.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Magada became suspicious and went to where Mafura had been. Upon reaching the dam bank, he saw a baby floating in the water and immediately jumped in and rescued the child.
Magada then followed Mafura, who was now running away and caught up with her at Mutamba Shops, where he took her to the police station.
The baby was taken to the hospital and medically examined.
More: Pindula News