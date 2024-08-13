18-Year-Old Mother Throws Baby Into Dam

9 minutes ago Tue, 13 Aug 2024 06:45:24 GMT

An 18-year-old woman from Retreat Farm in Waterfalls, Harare, was brought before the courts for remand over the weekend after she allegedly tried to kill her 18-month-old baby by drowning him in a dam.

As reported by The Herald, the woman was arrested after a passer-by jumped into Retreat Dam to rescue the toddler.

The accused person, Junior Mafura (18) from Retreat Farm appeared before Harare magistrate, Estere Chivasa charged with attempted murder.

Feedback