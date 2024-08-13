Full Statement: Arrest And Conviction Of Suspects For Drug And Substance Abuse

6 minutes ago Tue, 13 Aug 2024 06:16:04 GMT

12TH AUGUST 2024

ARREST AND CONVICTION OF SUSPECTS FOR DRUG AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE IN THE COUNTRY

The Zimbabwe Republic Police names and shames the listed 46 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts throughout the country:

Shadreck Chipiro (25) of Musapingura Village, Chipinge, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 210 hours community service.

Lovemore Tarwira (19), of Muterembwe Village, Mutsvangwa, Chipinge, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100 or two months imprisonment.

Revai Jangambika (35), of Waterfalls Harare, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service.

Promotion Mazhandu (19), of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 or 20 days imprisonment.

Vincent Obert Ruzvidzo (45), of Mpopoma Bulawayo, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Meluli Konde (47), of Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo, for possession of 18 X 100 mls Benyline Cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 105 hours community service.

Maria Mwembe (45), of Hillside, Bulawayo, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Chipo Majandu (36), of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$150.00 or three months imprisonment.

Felistas Makatizei (25), of Pumula South, Bulawayo, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 or three months imprisonment.

Knowledge Ndlovu (52), of Thorngroove, Bulawayo, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$150.00 fine or three months imprisonment.

Emmanuel Mkanda (21), of Plot 3, Fountain, Ntabazinduna, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Liberty Gomba (19), of Achu Flats, Makokoba, Bulawayo, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Professor Khumalo (27), of Old Pumula, Bulawayo for illegal possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

Blessing Mapuranga (51), of Gwabalala, Bulawayo, for selling unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$ 200.00 fine.

Fernado Brian Tom (38), of Zimuto Street, Ruwa, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Prisca Muzanenhamo (38), of Gombera Village, Negomo, Chiweshe, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 350 hours community service.

Tutsirai Munyuki (43), of Damafalls Park, Harare for selling unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 fine.

Loveness Chiwira (50), of Manhenga, Bindura, for selling unlicensed medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 fine.

Anthony Banda (39), of Plot 10 Ashtons, Industrial Site, Chinhoyi, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100.00.

Kate Dhliwayo (42), of Chitima Village, Musikavanhu, Chipinge, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

Lawrence Nyamudeza (30), of Udinge Village, Saunyama, Nyanga for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 11 months imprisonment.

Farai Mupereki (39), of Maquaniso Village, Mapungwana, Chipinge, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$ 350.00 fine.

Fungai Tafangenyasha (40), of Sakubva, Mutare, for unlawful possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$ 450.00 fine.

Plaxedes Hove (33), of Zimunya Township, Mutare, for unlawful cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 70 hours community service.

Duduzile Tshabalala (64), of Mathe Line, Tsholotsho, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$ 250.00 fine.

Memory Dube (40), of Mathe Line, Tsholotsho, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$250.00 fine.

Talkmore Muzvondiwa (30), of Kuruwa Village, Nemangwe Gokwe South, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

Shylet Magidhani (32), of Kuruwa Village, Nemangwe, Gokwe South, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Pardon Kuruwa (34), of Kuruwa Village, Nemangwe, Gokwe South, for unlawful cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Senzakhupi Shiri (40), of Tele Village, Ngungumbani, Mberengwa, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 105 hours community service.

Johannes Chauruka (27), of Charumbira Road, Dzivarasekwa, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Joseph Taruwandira (32), of Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Nyajena Seke (40), of Showgrounds, Domboshava, for unlawful possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment for count one

and pay US$ 100.00 fine for count two. Anesu Marara (22), of Glenview 8, Harare for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$150.00 fine.

Tatenda Mandizira (32), of Nhanga Street, Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100.00 fine.

Gerald Zinyemba (28), of Ahema Street, Mbare, for unlawful possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to Pay US$460.00 fine for count one and US$60 fine for count two.

Norman Chitsuku (48), of Hopley, Harare, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suepct was convicted and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

Florence Nyabadza (42), of Manyame Park, St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Derreck Katsande (68), of Hatcliffe Consortium, Harare, for unlawful cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Brian Chodewa (37), of Horwe Close Mufakose, Harare, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

Tinashe Munyaradzi (37), of Kuwadzana, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

Nocket Nyamasoka (42), of Mungate Village, Chinhamora, Domboshava, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$150.00 fine.

Michael Heywood (43), of Newforest Goodhope, Westgate, Harare, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

Mayson Mushanyairi (27), of Glenview, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$30 fine.

Leon Zira (27), of Budiriro 2, Harare, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$30 fine.

Prince Malunga (35), of Warren Park, Harare, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse. Through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country. The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the

National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800197.

