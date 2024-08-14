Petra College In Bulawayo To Host CAF African Schools Championships

The tournament is an Under-15 competition catering for children born on or after the 1st of January 2010, and provides a unique platform for young football talent across the nation to showcase their skills, fostering not only sporting excellence but also the spirit of unity and camaraderie among participants. In conjunction with the championship, several developmental programmes will be held to enhance the skills and knowledge of young participants. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The developmental programmes comprise the Young Referees Course, Young Medical Officers Course, and Safeguarding Training.

A total of 40 participants aged between 15 and 20 years will undergo the Referees Class 4 licence course.

This initiative aims to equip the next generation of referees with the necessary skills and knowledge to officiate at various levels of the game.

The Young Medical Officers Course will be facilitated by the Red Cross, and the course will provide training for 20 students and 20 teachers, focusing on essential medical skills that are critical during sports events.

All technical and team officials involved in the championship will receive training in safeguarding, ensuring that the highest standards of safety and welfare are maintained throughout the event.

ZIFA added that the championship will serve as a selection platform for the national U15 teams for boys and girls.

The selected teams will go on to represent Zimbabwe in the COSAFA Zonal Phase, scheduled to be held in Namibia from the 5th to the 8th of September 2024.

