Govt Officials Caught Stealing Food Aid Intended For Villagers

5 minutes ago Thu, 15 Aug 2024 14:14:20 GMT

Officials from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province, have been arrested for allegedly stealing food aid meant for local villagers.

According to Business Times, the accused, Mutsa Sibanda (36) and Mazvitaishe Maisiri (26) are said to have stolen 31 bags of wheat intended for distribution in Guruve, Ward 19, as part of the Government’s Rural Food Aid and Urban Cash Transfer programmes.

The alarm was raised by Headman Chairperson Kazunga of Ward 19, who reported that the theft occurred on August 12 at Negomo Primary School in Guruve. He said:

