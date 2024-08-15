Govt Officials Caught Stealing Food Aid Intended For Villagers
Officials from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province, have been arrested for allegedly stealing food aid meant for local villagers.
According to Business Times, the accused, Mutsa Sibanda (36) and Mazvitaishe Maisiri (26) are said to have stolen 31 bags of wheat intended for distribution in Guruve, Ward 19, as part of the Government’s Rural Food Aid and Urban Cash Transfer programmes.
The alarm was raised by Headman Chairperson Kazunga of Ward 19, who reported that the theft occurred on August 12 at Negomo Primary School in Guruve. He said:
The food aid that was brought to us was 1087 bags of wheat. Social welfare officers were the ones who compiled the list of people to receive the food.
Upon arrival at the school, they ordered us as headsmen never to come near or interfere with the distribution processes.
Most people over 60 years old were left out of the distribution list.
I engaged the local Ward 19 Councilor with a list of complaining vulnerable elderly and we presented it to the social welfare officer to say please assist these people if they may die of hunger.
But, we were told not to interfere.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Mashonaland Central Province, Inspector Milton Mundembe, said that the case was filed under case number CR 76/07/24. Said Mundembe:
I can confirm a case of theft involving social welfare officers that occurred during this month in Guruve where they misappropriated 31 bags of wheat meant for food aid and are currently in custody.
We continue to appeal to the members of the public to supply the police with tips, as this will enhance transparency and we are grateful to the local leadership for cooperating with the police in this regard.
