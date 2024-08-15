NASH Instructs Schools To Raise US$10,000 For Regional Sports Event
The National Association of School Heads (NASH) Mashonaland East chapter has instructed schools to provide funding for the Confederation of Southern African Schools Sports Association (COSASSA) competitions, which will take place in Bulawayo later this month.
In a letter to school heads, NASH specified that each secondary school with 499 pupils or fewer will contribute US$90 per day during the seven-day event. This funding aims to raise the US$10,000 required from each province to support the competition’s costs.
The letter, dated 31 July 2024 and signed by NASH Mashonaland East Provincial chairperson, one P M Rinomhota, reads:
Please be advised that Zimbabwe is hosting the Confederation of Southern African Schools Sports Association (COSASSA) In Bulawayo from the 25th to the 31st of August 2024. The games will involve five (5) Southern African Countries.
In order to perfectly finance the games NASH National has directed that each province pay USD10 000.00 directly into its account towards financing the games by Thursday 01 August, 2024.
To ensure that NASH Mashonaland East Province meets its obligation, the province resolved that each day secondary schools with 499 pupils and below will pay USD90.00. This will be NASH term 3 of 2024 advance affiliation.
Further, be advised that all boarding school heads are expected to attend the games from the 25-31 August 2024 and are to be funded by their schools holistically.
NASH Mash East trusts that your good office will speed up the payment so that the deadline is met.
Commenting on the letter, one Machenjera P, said:
Is this what the Ministry has okayed? Why should rural kids fund this? Is this not thievery at its worst scale? We demand an answer ASAP.
The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said:
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education probably will look sideways, but when a teacher does extra lessons they will phone ZACC, ZRP and area hoodlums. Not a fair world.
Munashe Rovabhora wrote:
It’s unfortunate they collect money from poor children to use at those games and later tell them they are offering free education to them. We have so many minerals and aquas randomly distributed but that cannot be done to our children why?
Another commentator, LeeRick, said:
They had to send my kid away after I had refused to pay the 2 USD. I then confronted the DSI who in turn phoned the head of the school. Thereafter this nonsense was never forced on parents again. Hope this coming term they won’t do it again.
