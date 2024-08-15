NASH Instructs Schools To Raise US$10,000 For Regional Sports Event

Please be advised that Zimbabwe is hosting the Confederation of Southern African Schools Sports Association (COSASSA) In Bulawayo from the 25th to the 31st of August 2024. The games will involve five (5) Southern African Countries.

In order to perfectly finance the games NASH National has directed that each province pay USD10 000.00 directly into its account towards financing the games by Thursday 01 August, 2024.

To ensure that NASH Mashonaland East Province meets its obligation, the province resolved that each day secondary schools with 499 pupils and below will pay USD90.00. This will be NASH term 3 of 2024 advance affiliation.

Further, be advised that all boarding school heads are expected to attend the games from the 25-31 August 2024 and are to be funded by their schools holistically.

NASH Mash East trusts that your good office will speed up the payment so that the deadline is met.