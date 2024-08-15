New Online System To Improve Efficiency At Zimbabwe's Borders
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe visited the Immigration Department unit at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday to review progress on the introduction of computerised and online border management systems.
These systems aim to enhance efficiency, reduce errors, minimize human interaction, and combat potential corruption at all entry points.
While at the airport, Kazembe announced that the online border management system will be implemented at all border posts, with completion expected by the end of the year. He said (via The Herald):
The government is working towards introducing computerised and online border management systems at all entry points to improve efficiency, eliminate errors, reduce human interface and curb potential corruption.
We need to implement the integrated computerised system which the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has embarked on which includes those in the civil registry, Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Immigration Department.
We are here at Immigration, where we have started working on the online border management system. Most of the hardware is here; what is only outstanding are e-gates. The systems are now in the final stage…
I am impressed with the work in progress and the system is already operational. The system is already working, but there are a few areas that they are still fixing.
Kazembe said the new systems will be set up at all the country’s borders to make things more efficient by replacing the manual system.
More: Pindula News