New Online System To Improve Efficiency At Zimbabwe's Borders

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe visited the Immigration Department unit at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday to review progress on the introduction of computerised and online border management systems.

These systems aim to enhance efficiency, reduce errors, minimize human interaction, and combat potential corruption at all entry points.

While at the airport, Kazembe announced that the online border management system will be implemented at all border posts, with completion expected by the end of the year. He said (via The Herald):

