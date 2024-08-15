SA: Floyd Shivambu Quits EFF, Joins Jacob Zuma's MK Party

In a statement to EFF members, Shivambu, who was EFF deputy president, said he had resigned from his position as a Member of Parliament and all positions in the EFF. Reads the statement:

The Chairperson of Ward 44 Johannesburg has informed me that my membership of the EFF has lapsed.

Please be informed that I will not renew my membership of the EFF in Ward 44 which is one of the best-performing Wards of the EFF in the Johannesburg region.

I also request to resign my position as Member of Parliament and all positions I hold in the EFF. I will only do so after receiving a go-ahead from the organisation because it is the EFF that deployed me to Parliament.

I cherish and appreciate the work that we collectively did in the EFF and building a formidable organisation.

I believe the aspirations and vision contained in the Organisational Redesign document of the EFF can still be achieved.

My non-renewal of membership of the EFF is not a vote of no confidence in the organisation, but a revolutionary act that will allow Progressive Forces to unite and work towards the agenda for progressive and revolutionary change.

I have never in my service to the organisation acted outside its democratic and revolutionary decisions, discipline and practice. I have served with humility and discipline.

I will never abandon the cause for economic emancipation and true freedom in our lifetime. I will never compromise my commitment to true emancipation and Marxist Leninist ideological lenses to view and understand society.

I will not do or say anything that compromises the integrity of an organisation that we collectively founded.

My sincere plea is that the in its reflection of the decision I have taken, the organisation should also avoid slander and mischaracterisation of an otherwise revolutionary and disciplined decision to not renew the membership and request to be released from other functions I am deployed to.

I am available to talk about the details of how we should collectively communicate the decision publicly so that it does not affect the integrity of the organisation.

We have over the years played an important role in shaping the politics of South Africa and the continent. We have all played our parts progressively and have no doubt that we will continue to do so.

I firmly believe that political decisions should never be personalized and treated as betrayal of the cause and of individuals.

You are my brother and comrade and will always cherish the contributions we made in our lives during the struggle for economic emancipation.

I wish the EFF full prosperity and success and wish that all the Commissars and Ground Forces will accept the very difficult decision I have taken. The struggle and war for economic freedom will never be compromised by any individual decision.

It has been ingrained in the hearts and minds of many people in South Africa and the entire continent. Revolutionary regards and God Bless,

Nyiko Floyd Shivambu