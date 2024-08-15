Zimbabwean Court Penalises Chinese National For Flying Drone Without Permit

6 minutes ago Thu, 15 Aug 2024 07:06:54 GMT

A 55-year-old Chinese national, Dai Pengfe (55), appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing charges of operating a drone without a licence.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on August 9, 2024, at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita, police officers observed Pengfe using a drone that was flying between 15 to 20 meters above the roof level.

When approached by the officers, he was asked to provide a permit that would authorise him to operate the drone.

Feedback