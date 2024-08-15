Zimbabwean Court Penalises Chinese National For Flying Drone Without Permit
A 55-year-old Chinese national, Dai Pengfe (55), appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing charges of operating a drone without a licence.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on August 9, 2024, at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita, police officers observed Pengfe using a drone that was flying between 15 to 20 meters above the roof level.
When approached by the officers, he was asked to provide a permit that would authorise him to operate the drone.
However, he was unable to present any valid documentation, which led to his arrest.
Following the proceedings, the court found him guilty and imposed a penalty of a US$200 fine.
Alternatively, Dai faced a sentence of 30 days in prison if he could not pay the fine.
