Former Seke MP Willard Madzimbamuto Distances Himself From Alleged Protest Letter

I write to advise of a criminal act that has been committed purportedly in my name without my knowledge confirming myself as a convener of demonstrations to be held during the SADC summit.

Am reliably informed that one Tinashe Marembo AKA ” Hustler” submitted the letter this evening under the pseudo name “Thomas Mapfumo”, a name he attempted to disguise himself to the Police manning the Police station gate but he was positively identified at the station.

Am further informed that despite attempts to call him back to the station by the Police to sign for the letter have not materialized as he has not done so.

I write to categorically state that the act is not only criminal but mischievous as I did not author any letter nor did I authorize anyone to act as such on my behalf nor am I involved in any demonstrations of whatever nature.

To the contrary am actually out of the Country on vacation. I, therefore, wish to have the purported letter bearing my name as convener and one Melody Makoto as Deputy Convener withdrawn with uttermost urgency.