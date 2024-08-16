Government Intensifies Crackdown On Dissent Ahead Of SADC Summit, Say Human Rights Lawyers

6 minutes ago Fri, 16 Aug 2024 14:17:31 GMT

Zimbabwean human lawyers say the ZANU PF-led government has intensified its crackdown on perceived dissent by arresting numerous individuals ahead of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for August 17, 2024, in Harare.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said that a former opposition legislator was abducted from his home on Thursday night by unknown assailants, who later handed him over to the police.

Furthermore, several villagers in Gokwe were arrested for allegedly participating in an anti-government demonstration, while a social and economic justice campaigner in Harare was taken into custody in connection with riots that occurred five years ago. Said the ZLHR:

