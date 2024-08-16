Two Harare Men Jailed 5 Years Each For Plotting Armed Robbery

Acting on this information, they devised a plan to rob the company, using WhatsApp to coordinate their efforts.

They contacted Roy Mutemagazi, who was in South Africa at the time, to assemble a team and procure firearms and other tools necessary for the heist.

Mavura recorded and shared videos detailing the layout of the premises in preparation for the robbery, which they planned for June 25, 2023.

The plot was unravelled on June 17, 2023, when Mutemagazi was arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post while attempting to cross unlawfully into South Africa.

Police found a Taurus Pistol, a Baedda s56 cal 9mm gun, and two magazines in his possession. A search of his mobile phone revealed communications indicating the conspiracy with Semba and Mavura.

On June 22, 2023, Semba was arrested, leading authorities to Mavura.

Semba and Mavura were subsequently convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison, with three years suspended for five years, resulting in an effective sentence of five years.

Mutemagazi, showing signs of mental illness, was committed to a mental institution.

