WHO Declares Mpox Outbreak A public Health Emergency Of International Concern

4 minutes ago Fri, 16 Aug 2024 04:23:02 GMT

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared that the increasing spread of Monkeypox (MPox) in Africa is a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

The declaration by WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came on the advice of an IHR Emergency Committee of independent experts who met earlier in the day to review data presented by experts from WHO and affected countries.

The Committee informed the Director-General that it considers the upsurge of mpox to be a PHEIC, with the potential to spread further across African countries and possibly outside the continent. In declaring the PHEIC, Dr Tedros said:

