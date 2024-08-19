Zambia Police Arrest Chinese Duo Smuggling 30kg Of Gold, US$200k Cash From Zimbabwe
Zambian police have arrested two Chinese nationals and recovered 29.9 kg of gold and US$200,000 in cash that had been smuggled from Zimbabwe through the Chirundu Border Post.
The arrested individuals, Zhao Yanjing and Zhao Changson were intercepted on suspicion of transporting precious stones.
In a statement released in Lusaka on Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed that the gold and cash were concealed within the door panels of their vehicle. Said Hamoonga:
Ms Zhao Yanjing and Mr Zhao Changson, who are believed to have crossed into Zambia from Zimbabwe via the Chirundu border, were intercepted by police on suspicion of carrying precious stones.
The police, acting on reliable intelligence, initiated an investigation and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling. During the search, officers discovered a substantial amount of cash and 29.9kg of gold.
Zimbabwe is estimated to lose at least US$100 million in gold each month due to smuggling activities.
A 2023 Al Jazeera documentary highlights that these smuggling operations are intricate, involving a range of actors, including high-ranking officials and international trafficking networks.
This illicit trade not only robs Zimbabwe of critical revenue but also fuels corruption and hampers efforts to enhance the country’s economy and public services.
More: Pindula News