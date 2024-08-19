Zambia Police Arrest Chinese Duo Smuggling 30kg Of Gold, US$200k Cash From Zimbabwe

11 hours ago Mon, 19 Aug 2024 18:46:04 GMT

Zambian police have arrested two Chinese nationals and recovered 29.9 kg of gold and US$200,000 in cash that had been smuggled from Zimbabwe through the Chirundu Border Post.

The arrested individuals, Zhao Yanjing and Zhao Changson were intercepted on suspicion of transporting precious stones.

In a statement released in Lusaka on Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed that the gold and cash were concealed within the door panels of their vehicle. Said Hamoonga:

Feedback