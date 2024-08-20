CCC Mayors Refuse To Attend ZANU PF Ideological Training
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), through its Local Government Bureau, says its mayors will not participate in a mandatory ZANU PF ideological training program organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.
This decision follows an invitation from the Ministry for all mayors and council chairpersons to attend an indoctrination session on ZANU PF ideology scheduled for August 21 to 23, 2024.
In a statement, CCC Local Government Bureau leader Ropafadzo Makumire said that the party will not engage in any activities that conflict with its principles. Said Makumire:
Following the letter dated 16 August 2024 from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, authored by K. Ncube, I want to reiterate that mayors, chairpersons, and councillors of local authorities affiliated with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will not be participating in the Chitepo School of Ideology training programme, nor will they be represented there.
As the Chitepo School of Ideology is an institution associated with ZANU PF, dedicated to promoting its specific ideology, it is crucial to recognise that the mayors and chairpersons, who represent the citizens, are not members of ZANU PF and should not be linked to activities conflicting with the CCC stance.
The letter, which was signed by K. Ncube, on behalf of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, reads:
In terms of Section 5 of the Constitution, Local Authorities are a third tier of Government with devolved service delivery mandates. In this regard, they are engines towards the attainment of Vision 2030.
His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa launched the Call to Action No-Compromise to Service Delivery blueprint on 01 November 2023 with a view of enhancing service delivery.
In this regard, it is pertinent for Local Authorities to be exposed to the ideals of national security and patriotism as espoused by the Chitepo School of Ideology.
You are invited to attend a training by the Chitepo School of Ideology at Rainbow Towers from the 21st to the 22nd of August 2024. Delegates are expected to be seated by 7:30 AM.
