CCC Mayors Refuse To Attend ZANU PF Ideological Training

35 minutes ago Tue, 20 Aug 2024 05:39:06 GMT

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), through its Local Government Bureau, says its mayors will not participate in a mandatory ZANU PF ideological training program organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

This decision follows an invitation from the Ministry for all mayors and council chairpersons to attend an indoctrination session on ZANU PF ideology scheduled for August 21 to 23, 2024.

In a statement, CCC Local Government Bureau leader Ropafadzo Makumire said that the party will not engage in any activities that conflict with its principles. Said Makumire:

Feedback