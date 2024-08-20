Hichilema "Endorses" ZANU PF Win In August 2023 General Elections

Mutsvangwa affirmed that ZANU PF, not the opposition, has a historic and long-standing relationship with Zambia rooted in their shared liberation struggle. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):

So for CCC to try to say they have a common cause with Zambia about Zimbabwe and on the issues of democracy and free speech and the elections, it's a lot of humbug. It's a lot of hogwash on their part, we are the ones who have a history with Zambia on those issues and the relationship between CCC and what they would expect of Zambia is a mere wish on their part.

In the lead-up to the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare on August 17, 2024, ZANU PF-linked activists accused Hichilema of siding with imperialist interests.

Hichilema did not attend the SADC meetings in person, instead chairing the SADC Troika Summit via video from Lusaka on Friday, and he was absent from the main summit the following day.

Despite this, Mutsvangwa commended Zambia’s active participation in the recent SADC summit, highlighting Hichilema’s endorsement of elections conducted in member states during his tenure as Troika chairman. Said Mutsvangwa:

We are also very thankful to the President of Zambia. He was present as the chairman of the Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation of SADC, virtually, and gave a report on the progress of defence and security matters within SADC. We share a lot with Zambia, and our historical perspective is that ZANU-PF was born in Zimbabwe but survived due to Zambia’s support as a national liberation movement. We owe our existence to Zambia’s support. The bonds between ZANU-PF and the people of Zambia are powerful, and we have a lot to talk about with Zambia. In contrast, the CCC opposition has little to discuss with Zambia beyond making vague claims about elections and democracy at the behest of outsiders.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assumed the role of SADC chairman in this annual, rotational position, succeeding Angola’s President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

Next year, Mnangagwa is set to hand over the chairmanship to Madagascar’s Andry Rajoelina.

Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan has taken charge of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, succeeding Hichilema.

Meanwhile, Malawi has joined the troika as a new member, while Zambia remains as the outgoing chair.

