Machete-wielding South African Pastor Denied Bail

The relative was released, but Motsoeneng, popularly known as Pastor Mboro, and Baloyi remain behind bars.

As reported by News24, his lawyer, Advocate Phillip Dhlamini, claimed the case is politically motivated, the charges against his client have no merit, and that the police officers involved in the case were being “influenced”. Said Dhlamini:

This is politics in court, or the police are acting on some instructions from above to ensure that Motsoeneng doesn’t get bail. This is not because the evidence says so or there are tangible reasons why he shouldn’t be granted bail. This is a typical case where the three are kept in jail, not in the interest of justice. I’m not criticising the police. Some officers are doing a great job. This court is not a rubber stamp of the police. It is independent of anybody. It administers fair, equitable justice. The three are not a flight risk. The two accused are suffering because of Motsoeneng. He is well-known and popular throughout the country.

Dhlamini contended that the State’s recent disclosure of Motsoeneng’s nine prior arrests, which resulted in withdrawn charges, was insignificant and lacked substantial impact. He said:

Until those cases are brought back to court, the police must tell Motsoeneng they have cases against him. The law requires a person to declare during bail if he has outstanding charges or previous convictions and not (if he has) withdrawn cases. The investigating officer [Captain Maisibe Ngwepe] said some of those nine charges are being investigated and may be reinstated. Ngwepe didn’t say when those charges were levelled against Motsoeneng and when they were withdrawn. Do those charges contribute to the granting or refusal of bail? I submit that they are not relevant. It is an effort to dent Motsoeneng’s image. The State is playing to the public gallery. They haven’t alleged that they will evade trial if all three are released. The reality is that that hasn’t been contested. The State hasn’t been able to contradict the submissions of the three applicants. Their submissions haven’t been contested. The State attempted to allege boldly that there was a likelihood that their release would disturb or undermine public peace. That allegation is not substantiated. The State hasn’t substantiated that they are a danger to the community. The allegation that Motsoeneng is a danger to society has no merit.

Motsoeneng’s church, Incredible Happenings, was vandalised and set ablaze by angry residents of Katlehong following violent clashes at the school.

The pastor, along with his bodyguard and a relative armed with pangas, aggressively threatened teachers and students at Matsediso Primary School.

Motsoeneng arrived at the school amidst a heated custody battle involving his son and the children’s grandmother, who works there.

Reports indicate that the children’s mother passed away a few months ago, and tensions escalated after a family meeting the previous weekend ended without a resolution.

More: Pindula News

