ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure And 15 Teachers Acquitted
Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), and 15 teachers arrested in January for an alleged unlawful gathering were acquitted by a Harare magistrate.
Masaraure and his co-accused appeared before Magistrate Ruth Moyo, who acquitted them on Wednesday, August 21.
The group faced charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry. They were represented by Takunda Nyambira and Alec Muchadehama.
Muchadehama submitted an application for discharge at the conclusion of the state’s case, arguing that prosecutors failed to establish a credible case against the teachers.
The court heard that on January 12, 2024, an informant and police officers from the police reaction group were patrolling Harare’s central business district when they received reports of an unlawful gathering at the National Social Security Authority complex, which houses the Public Service Commission offices.
It was alleged that police observed the accused possessing stones and weapons while singing and holding placards.
Upon seeing the police, the accused reportedly fled in different directions, leading to their eventual arrest.
More: Pindula News