ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure And 15 Teachers Acquitted

1 hour ago Wed, 21 Aug 2024 12:01:17 GMT

Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), and 15 teachers arrested in January for an alleged unlawful gathering were acquitted by a Harare magistrate.

Masaraure and his co-accused appeared before Magistrate Ruth Moyo, who acquitted them on Wednesday, August 21.

The group faced charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace, or bigotry. They were represented by Takunda Nyambira and Alec Muchadehama.

Feedback