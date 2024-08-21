Wiremit Money Transfer Introduces US$10 Bonus For Zimbabwean Recipients

As part of our commitment to delivering value and convenience, we are introducing a special offer that makes every transaction even more rewarding.

Effective immediately, when customers in the UK send money to Zimbabwe via our online platform, www.wiremit.money, and apply the promo code SEND10, the beneficiary in Zimbabwe will receive an additional $10 cash, completely free—no strings attached, just extra cash in hand!

With locations across Zimbabwe, including Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Kwekwe, Beitbridge and beyond, Wiremit ensures that your loved ones can easily access this bonus wherever they are. Our expansive network, further strengthened by partnerships with local agencies, is here to support you and your family, making sure every dollar counts.

“We are thrilled to give back to our community with this promotion,” said Dexter Blackstock, CEO of Wiremit Money Transfer. “Our wide presence across Zimbabwe allows us to serve our customers more effectively and deliver the best possible value, no matter where they are located.”

