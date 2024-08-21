Wiremit Money Transfer Introduces US$10 Bonus For Zimbabwean Recipients
Wiremit Money Transfer, a leading provider of remittance services, has launched a new promotion specifically designed for the Zimbabwean market, targeting those receiving remittances from the UK diaspora.
In a statement released on Tuesday, August 20, the money transfer agency announced that effective immediately, customers in the UK can use the promo code SEND10 when sending money to Zimbabwe through their online platform, www.wiremit.money. By doing so, the beneficiary in Zimbabwe will receive an additional $10 in cash, at no extra cost. Part of the statement reads:
Wiremit Money Transfer is proud to launch an impactful new promotion tailored for the Zimbabwean market, specifically for those receiving remittances from the UK diaspora.Feedback
As part of our commitment to delivering value and convenience, we are introducing a special offer that makes every transaction even more rewarding.
Effective immediately, when customers in the UK send money to Zimbabwe via our online platform, www.wiremit.money, and apply the promo code SEND10, the beneficiary in Zimbabwe will receive an additional $10 cash, completely free—no strings attached, just extra cash in hand!
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
With locations across Zimbabwe, including Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Kwekwe, Beitbridge and beyond, Wiremit ensures that your loved ones can easily access this bonus wherever they are. Our expansive network, further strengthened by partnerships with local agencies, is here to support you and your family, making sure every dollar counts.
“We are thrilled to give back to our community with this promotion,” said Dexter Blackstock, CEO of Wiremit Money Transfer. “Our wide presence across Zimbabwe allows us to serve our customers more effectively and deliver the best possible value, no matter where they are located.”
More: Pindula News
Tags
2 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals