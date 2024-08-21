ZANU Political Commissar Trains CCC Councillors At Ideology School

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, through its mandate of monitoring, supervising, and capacitating local authorities in Zimbabwe conducts routine and custom-made training programmes for staff and policymakers in local authorities. In this regard, the ministry will be rolling out a three-phased councillor induction program where mayors, chairpersons and councillors will be equipped for their role as stewards of their respective councils. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 It is critical to note that during this process, the ministry notes the wide political dichotomy that exists among policymakers and staff as well as the narrow appreciation of basic but fundamental aspects of the nation’s history, identity and policy.

Mafume said that he fully subscribes to the nation’s founding ideology, which he believes is rooted in the aspiration for freedom for all. He said:

Every nation has a founding ideology that binds it. Ours is founded on the aspirations of freedom for all, a right to vote and a right to determine our economic destiny.

Mafume is a member of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) and was re-elected as the mayor of Harare following the 2023 general elections.

His re-election came after Sengezo Tshabangu controversially recalled his two predecessors, Ian Makone and Lovejoy Chitengu.

The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is named after Herbert Chitepo, a prominent nationalist and former chairperson of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU).

The school focuses on topics such as patriotism, national security, and the history of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment