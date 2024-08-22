Czech Tourist Lukas Slavik Granted Bail After Three Weeks In Detention

3 minutes ago Thu, 22 Aug 2024 08:18:48 GMT

A Czech tourist, Lukas Slavik, who spent three weeks in detention for allegedly spreading falsehoods intended to incite public unrest, was granted bail by a High Court Judge in Masvingo on Wednesday, August 21.

According to The Mirror, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe ordered Slavik to deposit $500 with the Clerk of Court and to reside at the Consulate of the Czech Republic at 11 Walmer Drive, Newlands, in Harare until the case is resolved.

He must also report to the ZRP Highlands every Friday between 6 AM and 6 PM.

