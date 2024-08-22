Czech Tourist Lukas Slavik Granted Bail After Three Weeks In Detention
A Czech tourist, Lukas Slavik, who spent three weeks in detention for allegedly spreading falsehoods intended to incite public unrest, was granted bail by a High Court Judge in Masvingo on Wednesday, August 21.
According to The Mirror, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe ordered Slavik to deposit $500 with the Clerk of Court and to reside at the Consulate of the Czech Republic at 11 Walmer Drive, Newlands, in Harare until the case is resolved.
He must also report to the ZRP Highlands every Friday between 6 AM and 6 PM.
Additionally, the court ordered Slavik to surrender his passport and refrain from contacting state witnesses.
Slavik was arrested for allegedly recording a video in which he claimed that Masvingo was facing a severe water and electricity crisis.
He was charged with publishing false statements intended to incite public unrest.
Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi initially denied him bail, citing concerns that he might flee the country.
However, Czech Deputy Ambassador Michael Novak provided assurance last week that the Embassy would accommodate Slavik and ensure his compliance with bail conditions.
Slavik is represented by Knowledge Mabvuure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers.
