Japan Donates US$1.4 Million To Avert Hunger In Zimbabwe
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a generous contribution of US$1.4 million from the Government of Japan, aimed at assisting approximately 26,000 people affected by the ongoing El Niño-induced drought in Zimbabwe.
Currently, over 5.9 million individuals in rural areas of Zimbabwe face the risk of food insecurity between January and March 2025, which is the peak of the lean season—the critical period between planting and harvest.
Shinichi Yamanaka, the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, expressed his country’s concern regarding the food insecurity challenges in Zimbabwe and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting the nation in meeting its food security needs. He said:
The Government of Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe are very concerned about the food insecurity in Zimbabwe.
I hope that this food assistance will help these vulnerable people to overcome the current crisis. We will continue our support to allow all Zimbabweans to meet their food security needs.
With this contribution, WFP will provide cereals, pulses, and vegetable oil to vulnerable communities in the hardest-hit areas impacted by the previous poor harvest due to the drought. Billy Mwiinga, WFP Zimbabwe Deputy Country Director said:
Many families around Zimbabwe are worried about their next meal, so this timely and critical additional funding from the Government of Japan will help us reach the most food-insecure people with nutritious food assistance.
We are grateful for Japan’s unwavering partnership in our mission to end hunger and contribute to building resilience.
July Moyo, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, said:
The declaration of a state of disaster by His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, underscores the severity of the drought situation in Zimbabwe.
We deeply appreciate the support from Japan and the collaborative efforts with WFP to ensure that no one is left behind during these difficult times.
The Government of Japan’s continued support highlights the strong and enduring partnership between Japan, WFP, and the Government of Zimbabwe.
Over the past five years, Japan has provided food assistance through WFP amounting to US$10 million, supporting about 190,000 people, including during the COVID-19 emergency.
More: Pindula News