Japan Donates US$1.4 Million To Avert Hunger In Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago Thu, 22 Aug 2024 12:27:30 GMT

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a generous contribution of US$1.4 million from the Government of Japan, aimed at assisting approximately 26,000 people affected by the ongoing El Niño-induced drought in Zimbabwe.

Currently, over 5.9 million individuals in rural areas of Zimbabwe face the risk of food insecurity between January and March 2025, which is the peak of the lean season—the critical period between planting and harvest.

Shinichi Yamanaka, the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, expressed his country’s concern regarding the food insecurity challenges in Zimbabwe and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting the nation in meeting its food security needs. He said:

