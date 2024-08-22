PSL Denies Chicken Inn FC's Request To Hike Ticket Prices For Bosso Match

However, in responding to Chicken Inn’s request, PSL Chief Executive Officer Kenny Ndebele stated that the standard gate charges would apply for the match.

Ndebele did not provide a detailed explanation for the PSL’s decision to reject Chicken Inn’s proposal, though in the past, similar requests from other clubs have been rejected. Wrote Ndebele:

We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 19 August 2024 and advise that your request to increase gate charges has not been approved. Gate charges for your match against Highlanders FC shall remain as follows; Rest of Ground: US$3, VIP: US$5 and VVIP: US$10. Meanwhile, football fans are divided over the move by the PSL to reject Chicken Inn’s request to hike gate charges.

Media consultant, Makomborero Mutimukulu, condemned the move and suggested that Ndebele has links to Highlanders. He said:

Maybe some teams are more equal than others. Chicken Inn must be feeling let down. And the fact that Kenny Ndebele has Bosso roots makes it even worse.

Last Fambisayi had this to say:

They have already been allowed to use Barbourfields Stadium instead of Luveve, they are not a big team, they don’t play exciting football they just come for a draw and fake injuries the whole game. No need to increase prices, they already are getting more than they do at Luveve.

Responding to Mutimukulu, Busani Mthombeni said:

We note that there is a huge outcry on why the PSL turned down an application by Chicken Inn to increase their gate charges against Highlanders with some unfortunate aspersions that it’s all because of Kennedy Ndebele who is a former Highlanders executive member. Facts do not lie, the channel is aware that when Highlanders played CAPS United they applied to increase the gate charges, THAT WAS TURNED DOWN. When Highlanders played FC Platinum, the Bulawayo giants again applied to increase gate charges, THAT WAS TURNED DOWN. New boys Chegutu Pirates made an application to increase their gate charges against Highlanders at Baobab Stadium, THAT WAS TURNED DOWN yet the match attracted a paltry 1 069 paying fans. It is undeniable that Chicken Inn are aware that Highlanders are on a roll and buoyed on by the 12th man, Barbourfields Stadium may be a nightmare for them hence increasing the charges would likely reduce the number of fans.

Makhosi Akhona Mahlangu:

Chicken Inn players always lie down and waste time during games Makomborero Mutimukulu why would I pay $5 ROG to watch at most 55 minutes of football and the rest of their medics and the stretcher running into the field? I told the admin of Chicken Inn Football Club after the first leg that they need to take the Bulawayo crowds seriously because of their time-wasting antics. Had we been playing Bulawayo Chiefs we would have gladly paid $5. Justify why you are worth $5 ROG by the product you offer and of all Byo teams, Chicken Inn have no right to demand $5 ROG. After all, they will be rolling around from minute 1.

Mcelderton Chananuka said:

Everyone who’s saying Chicken Inn doesn’t have fans what kind of weeds do you smoke? Neither Chicken Inn have 2 or 10 fans remember this is business Chicken Inn must be allowed to capitalise on the Bosso fan base in order to make a profit during this upcoming match. This league is a marathon they need money for the next match day you want the owners to pump money all the time why not give the owners just a day to smile to the bank and rip a small token of profit? PSL is totally wrong for not awarding this opportunity to Chicken Inn to increase the gate charges. If it is the case no more increase gate charges across all teams in the league. This is an animal farm league some teams are more powerful than others.

