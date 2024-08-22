Tshabangu Endorses ZANU PF's Mandatory Ideological Training For Mayors

1 hour ago Thu, 22 Aug 2024 18:16:13 GMT

Controversial political activist Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has defended the mandatory two-day ideological training for mayors and local authority chairpersons at ZANU PF’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology in Harare.

The compulsory training programme has been condemned by human rights lawyers and civil society groups, who argue that this basic orientation training constitutes a serious violation of constitutional rights, including the rights to impartial and non-partisan administrative conduct, as well as freedom of assembly and association.

However, in an interview with CITE, Tshabangu asserted that the training is a positive initiative aimed at building the capacity of councillors and aligning local governance with national policies.

