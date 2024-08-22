Tshabangu Endorses ZANU PF's Mandatory Ideological Training For Mayors
Controversial political activist Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has defended the mandatory two-day ideological training for mayors and local authority chairpersons at ZANU PF’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology in Harare.
The compulsory training programme has been condemned by human rights lawyers and civil society groups, who argue that this basic orientation training constitutes a serious violation of constitutional rights, including the rights to impartial and non-partisan administrative conduct, as well as freedom of assembly and association.
However, in an interview with CITE, Tshabangu asserted that the training is a positive initiative aimed at building the capacity of councillors and aligning local governance with national policies.
Tshabangu, known for unilaterally recalling scores of CCC MPs and Councilors, said he does not intend to recall those who boycotted the training. He said:
I can assure you that there are no plans for recalls, and we are focused on supporting our mayors and council chairpersons in their roles.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
This training is part of the government’s efforts to enhance capacity building and align local governance with national policies.
Ultimately, this training enables mayors and council chairpersons to deliver improved services to our communities, aligning with national policies and upholding the principles of good governance for the benefit of our citizens.
We appreciate the Minister of Local Government (and Public Works), Daniel Garwe, for initiating this important initiative.
Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart and his deputy Edwin Ndlovu did not attend, so the city’s Town Clerk and Finance Director attended in their place.
Early this week, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), representing the Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST), wrote to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, urging it to cancel the basic orientation training for Mayors and Chairpersons running from August 21 to 23, 2024.
More: Pindula News