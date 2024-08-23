29-year-old Rapes Granny (92), Rapist Forgets Underwear At Crime Scene

This despicable act of violence against a vulnerable member of our community must be met with the full force of our commitment to justice. The rape of an elderly woman is not only a crime against an individual but also a deeply disturbing assault on our society’s values and sense of safety. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

It is the State’s case that on the night of 5 August 2024, around 10 PM, the 92-year-old woman was sleeping in her bedroom hut when Meluleki Ngwenya (29) allegedly entered through an unlocked door.

Ngwenya reportedly threatened to assault her if she refused to let him join her in bed. He then allegedly raped her multiple times throughout the night, leaving around 4 AM and abandoning his underwear at the scene.

The victim reported the incident to her sister, who accompanied her to the police. Following an investigation, Ngwenya was arrested.

Ngwenya appeared before Tsholotsho magistrate Lesigo Ngwenya, where he was remanded in custody without entering a plea. He was scheduled to appear at the Bulawayo Regional Court on Friday, 23 August 2024.

