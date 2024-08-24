Banket Farmer Loses 9 Cattle To Thieves, Police Recover 37 Knives From Crime Scene
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the theft of 21 cattle from Plot 21, Batch Farm in Banket on Thursday, August 22.
In a statement, the ZRP confirmed the incident, saying 9 of the stolen cattle had already been slaughtered when the suspects fled from the scene.
According to the police, 12 of the stolen cattle were recovered at a neighbouring farm, while the remaining 9 were found deboned on the scene.
The ZRP further revealed that during the investigation, they recovered 37 knives, heaps of steak meat, and 50 kg of empty bags at the crime scene.
The arrested suspect, Sauro Mudzimiri (32), has been taken into custody and is currently assisting the police with their investigations into the case. The ZRP said:
