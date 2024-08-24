Banket Farmer Loses 9 Cattle To Thieves, Police Recover 37 Knives From Crime Scene

5 minutes ago Sat, 24 Aug 2024 11:27:14 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the theft of 21 cattle from Plot 21, Batch Farm in Banket on Thursday, August 22.

In a statement, the ZRP confirmed the incident, saying 9 of the stolen cattle had already been slaughtered when the suspects fled from the scene.

According to the police, 12 of the stolen cattle were recovered at a neighbouring farm, while the remaining 9 were found deboned on the scene.

