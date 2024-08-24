Gokwe South District Hospital's Administrator Accused Of Misconduct, Maladministration
Clare Katiyo, the Services Administrator at Gokwe South District Hospital, faces serious allegations of misconduct and mismanagement. According to sources within the hospital, Clare Katiyo supposedly mishandled three hospital vehicles, leading to severe damages that required towing them back from service. It is claimed that she utilises political influence to dictate hospital operations, allegedly causing staff conflicts and even the resignation of a District Medical Officer.
Accusations against her include document forgery, misappropriation of funds intended for patient care, hindering essential medical equipment installations, and falsifying records of non-existent vehicles for financial gain. Sources told Pindula News that despite being found guilty of misconduct in two cases this year, determinations were allegedly overturned by ZANU-PF officials. A source said on condition of anonymity:
The first case involved forging documents and diverting funds intended for purchasing mealie meal for patients to buy drinks for a ZANU-PF gathering.
In the second case, she was overwhelmingly found guilty of gross misconduct, including refusing a South African donor’s installation of an autoclaving machine, being difficult to work with in the district health establishment (DHE), failing to adequately maintain vehicles, and submitting fake claims for ghost vehicles participating in programs (non-existent vehicles purportedly partaking in events, with funds collected). All these infractions are well-documented.
Previously embroiled in misconduct issues at Mberengwa Hospital, Katiyo faced accusations of denying ambulance services which reportedly resulted in patient fatalities. Allegations of boasting connections to high-ranking ZANU-PF officials and involvement in the removal of a Gokwe South CIO official have also surfaced. Another source told Pindula News correspondent Advent Shoko:
While there, she faced serious allegations of misconduct and on multiple occasions, she refused to dispatch ambulances, resulting in patient fatalities. Despite this, she boasts of connections to high-ranking ZANU-PF officials and has claimed responsibility for the removal of the Gokwe South CIO official named Kuleya.
Pindula News contacted Clare Katiyo on 16 August 2024 for her response to these allegations. As of now, Clare Katiyo has not yet responded.
