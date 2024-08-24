Gokwe South District Hospital's Administrator Accused Of Misconduct, Maladministration

Clare Katiyo, the Services Administrator at Gokwe South District Hospital, faces serious allegations of misconduct and mismanagement. According to sources within the hospital, Clare Katiyo supposedly mishandled three hospital vehicles, leading to severe damages that required towing them back from service. It is claimed that she utilises political influence to dictate hospital operations, allegedly causing staff conflicts and even the resignation of a District Medical Officer.

Accusations against her include document forgery, misappropriation of funds intended for patient care, hindering essential medical equipment installations, and falsifying records of non-existent vehicles for financial gain. Sources told Pindula News that despite being found guilty of misconduct in two cases this year, determinations were allegedly overturned by ZANU-PF officials. A source said on condition of anonymity: