Jacob Ngarivhume Denied Bail

6 minutes ago Sat, 24 Aug 2024 07:28:26 GMT

Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) party, and his co-accused Kelvin Gonde have been denied bail by Harare magistrate Farai Gwatima.

The two are jointly charged with participating in an unlawful gathering and also face an additional charge of disorderly conduct.

In denying the bail application, Magistrate Gwatima argued that Ngarivhume and Gonde were likely to abscond given the serious nature of the offences they are facing.

Feedback