Jacob Ngarivhume Denied Bail
Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) party, and his co-accused Kelvin Gonde have been denied bail by Harare magistrate Farai Gwatima.
The two are jointly charged with participating in an unlawful gathering and also face an additional charge of disorderly conduct.
In denying the bail application, Magistrate Gwatima argued that Ngarivhume and Gonde were likely to abscond given the serious nature of the offences they are facing.
The magistrate stated that the state had successfully demonstrated “compelling reasons warranting the continued detention of the two awaiting trial.”
Ngarivhume and Gonde are said to have been among a group of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who were arrested at the Harare home of Jameson Timba, the interim Chief Administrator of the opposition party, on June 16 this year.
They are alleged to have participated in an unlawful gathering.
According to the investigating officer, Victor Mukohwa, Ngarivhume and Gonde were positively identified as attacking the police officers who had intended to arrest the activists.
The state has lined up 30 police officers to testify against the two opposition leaders.
More: Pindula News