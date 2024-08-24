Kombi Driver "Intentionally" Crashes Vehicle Into Police Roadblock
Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case of attempted murder that occurred on August 22, 2024, at a police checkpoint situated at the 42-kilometre mark along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.
In a statement, Police said a kombi driver, George Mandaraza (34), who was driving a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus, intentionally rammed into a police roadblock resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle.
One of the police officers manning the roadblock and the driver of the Honda Fit were both injured. The kombi driver, however, fled the scene immediately after the crash. Reads the statement:
Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred on 22/08/24 at a Police check point at the 42 kilometre peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.
George Mandaraza (34), who was driving a Toyota Hiace kombi, registration number AFE 1506 with three passengers on board was stopped at the road block where he was arrested for a traffic offence and was escorted to the nearest police station.
Along the way, the suspect made a U-turn and intentionally drove the kombi towards the roadblock where he hit the police drums.
Subsequently, the kombi veered off the road and hit street lights before being involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle.
Resultantly, a police officer and the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle were injured. The kombi driver fled from the scene after the incident.
Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could assist in locating the suspect. Witnesses are encouraged to report to the nearest police station.
