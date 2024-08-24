Kombi Driver "Intentionally" Crashes Vehicle Into Police Roadblock

8 minutes ago Sat, 24 Aug 2024 09:52:56 GMT

Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case of attempted murder that occurred on August 22, 2024, at a police checkpoint situated at the 42-kilometre mark along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

In a statement, Police said a kombi driver, George Mandaraza (34), who was driving a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus, intentionally rammed into a police roadblock resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle.

One of the police officers manning the roadblock and the driver of the Honda Fit were both injured. The kombi driver, however, fled the scene immediately after the crash. Reads the statement:

