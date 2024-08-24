ZIFA's Interviews Were Professional And Thorough, Says Nees
Michael Nees, the newly appointed head coach of the Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors, has praised the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) for conducting a “professional” and rigorous interview process.
Nees was one of five candidates shortlisted by ZIFA for the vacant Warriors coaching position, with the others being Winfried Schäfer, Antoine Hey, Marcio Maximo Barcellos, and Gerard Nus.
The selection process had drawn some criticism, with observers questioning how Nees was chosen over the other more experienced candidates.
Rumours had also circulated that Zimbabwean FIFA official Solomon Mudege, who is accused of secretly influencing ZIFA’s decision-making, had suggested Nees’ appointment.
However, during his unveiling in Harare on Thursday, Nees claimed that the interviews were “not easy” and that the overall process was “professional.” He said (via Nehanda Radio):
The interviews were professional and it was not easy. I don’t know who went through all the 300 CVs but it was very professional, especially the process. I did my best to convince the selection team.
Nees’ first assignments as Warriors coach will be the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.
These crucial matches are scheduled for September 6 and September 10, respectively. Interestingly, both games will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda, with Kenya hosting Zimbabwe on the 6, and Zimbabwe then welcoming Cameroon four days later.
The decision to play the home matches at a neutral venue is because neither Zimbabwe nor Kenya currently have CAF-certified stadiums capable of hosting international fixtures.
