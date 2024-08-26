Warriors Coach Michael Nees Names Squad For AFCON Qualifiers

2 hours ago Mon, 26 Aug 2024 16:02:02 GMT

Warriors Head Coach Michael Nees has selected the Warriors Squad for the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers versus Kenya and Cameroon.

The squad, which was announced by ZIFA on Monday afternoon, will report for camp in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday 1 September afternoon.

These matches are scheduled for September 6 and September 10, respectively. Interestingly, both games will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda, with Kenya hosting Zimbabwe on the 6, and Zimbabwe then welcoming Cameroon four days later.

