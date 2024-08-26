Warriors Coach Michael Nees Names Squad For AFCON Qualifiers
Warriors Head Coach Michael Nees has selected the Warriors Squad for the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers versus Kenya and Cameroon.
The squad, which was announced by ZIFA on Monday afternoon, will report for camp in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday 1 September afternoon.
These matches are scheduled for September 6 and September 10, respectively. Interestingly, both games will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda, with Kenya hosting Zimbabwe on the 6, and Zimbabwe then welcoming Cameroon four days later.
The decision to play the home matches at a neutral venue is because neither Zimbabwe nor Kenya currently have CAF-certified stadiums capable of hosting international fixtures. Below is the squad:
GOALKEEPERS:
Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn)
DEFENDERS:
Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamlos), Teenage Hadebe*
MIDFIELDERS:
Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
FORWARDS:
Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum).
Below is the Technical Team:
- Michael Nees (Head Coach)
- Takesure Chiragwi (Assistant Coach)
- Pernell McKop (Goalkeepers Coach)
- Abraham Mbaiwa (Fitness Trainer)
- James Makoni (Performance Analyst)
- Nick Munyonga (Team Doctor)
- Steve Hungwe (Physiotherapist)
- Lennon Gwara (Masseur)
- Shariff Mussa (Team Manager)
