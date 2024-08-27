17-Year-Old In Court For Scamming High School Students Out Of US$2,640

9 minutes ago Tue, 27 Aug 2024 13:54:30 GMT

A 17-year-old boy from Zimre Park, Ruwa faces fraud charges after allegedly defrauding several high school students of a total of US$2,640.

The teenager reportedly promised to facilitate their membership in a SADC junior parliament programme but failed to deliver on his promises.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the teenage suspect was arraigned before the Harare Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was charged with fraud. Said the NPA:

