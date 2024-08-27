Pindula|Search Pindula
17-Year-Old In Court For Scamming High School Students Out Of US$2,640

9 minutes agoTue, 27 Aug 2024 13:54:30 GMT
A 17-year-old boy from Zimre Park, Ruwa faces fraud charges after allegedly defrauding several high school students of a total of US$2,640.

The teenager reportedly promised to facilitate their membership in a SADC junior parliament programme but failed to deliver on his promises.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the teenage suspect was arraigned before the Harare Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was charged with fraud. Said the NPA:

Sometime in July 2024, the accused person posed as a member of the Junior Parliament, promising students a chance to join the Junior Motivators SADC Parliament programme.

He charged them US$62 for registration and uniforms and US$50 for a camping trip to Domboshava Resort.

After receiving payments, he disappeared. The total amount involved was US$2,640. Nothing was recovered.

He was released into the custody of his guardian and is scheduled to return to court on September 5, 2024.

