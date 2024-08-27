Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Condemns ZANU-PF's Bid To Extend Mnangagwa's Presidency

This blatant power grab is an affront to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the democratic aspirations of the Zimbabwean people.

The proposed constitutional amendments to either remove the two-term limit or increase the length of each term are nothing but a thinly veiled plot to keep President Mnangagwa in office indefinitely.

This is a direct violation of the spirit and letter of our constitution, which was painstakingly crafted to prevent the concentration of power and ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

We, the people of Zimbabwe, will not stand idly by and watch our hard-won democratic rights be eroded. The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition calls on all Zimbabweans, across political, ethnic and social divides, to unite and reject this unconstitutional power grab.

The Coalition will mobilize the grassroots to resist this illegal intent – we will go to the farms, townships, schools, churches, and all progressive forces should join us in this fight.

Our message is clear: The people of Zimbabwe will not accept any amendments to the constitution that undermine our democracy and the rule of law.

President Mnangagwa must respect the two-term limit and hand over power peacefully when his term expires in 2028.

We urge regional bodies like SADC and the African Union, to closely monitor the situation in Zimbabwe and exert pressure on the Mnangagwa government to uphold the constitution.

Any attempts to extend his rule through undemocratic means must be met with swift and decisive action, including targeted sanctions.

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition remains committed to the democratic transformation of our country.

We will exhaust all legal and peaceful means to resist this power-hungry agenda and ensure a Zimbabwe where the will of the people is supreme. The future of our nation depends on it.

More: Pindula News

