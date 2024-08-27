Marondera Man (21) Jailed 20 Years For Raping Stepdaughter Aged 12 Years

Some time in the year 2023 the complainant together with her two younger siblings were left in the custody of the accused person by their mother.

The accused person took the siblings to the garden. When the complainant’s siblings fell asleep, the accused person dragged the complainant to a nearby banana plantation where he forcibly removed her clothes, and laid her on the ground before raping her.

The complainant screamed but was assaulted by the accused person. After the offence, they went home and the complainant did not tell anyone.

He also raped her on three other occasions when the complainant and her siblings were left in his custody.

He raped the complainant in her bedroom when she was sleeping, in the bush where they had gone to fetch firewood and also when she was bathing.