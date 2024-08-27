South African Police Arrest 123 Border Jumpers In Durban
The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Tuesday, August 27, confirmed the arrest of at least 123 undocumented foreign nationals in Durban’s central business district (CBD).
In a statement, SAPS said the arrests were made during an early integrated operation, which also resulted in the recovery of counterfeit US Dollars equivalent to R4.1 million at Point, Durban CBD, on Tuesday morning. It added:
A multidisciplinary operation involving the police, Metro Police, Correctional Services, Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies was aimed at stamping the authority of the state and raiding of hijacked buildings in and around the Durban CBD.Feedback
Six buildings were raided and one of them was found to be a municipality-owned building which was illegally occupied, and a person who was allegedly collecting rent money from illegal residents of that building was taken in for questioning.
During the operation, a total of 117 rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms and large amount of liquor were recovered and seized.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Two of the hijacked buildings were disconnected of water and electricity which were connected illegally.
One suspect was also arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine and crystal meth as well as an undisclosed amount of money.
SAPS further stated that the operation is ongoing, with police actively searching for suspects believed to be in possession of illegal firearms.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals