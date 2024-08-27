South African Police Arrest 123 Border Jumpers In Durban

Six buildings were raided and one of them was found to be a municipality-owned building which was illegally occupied, and a person who was allegedly collecting rent money from illegal residents of that building was taken in for questioning.

During the operation, a total of 117 rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms and large amount of liquor were recovered and seized.

Two of the hijacked buildings were disconnected of water and electricity which were connected illegally.

One suspect was also arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine and crystal meth as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

SAPS further stated that the operation is ongoing, with police actively searching for suspects believed to be in possession of illegal firearms.

More: Pindula News

