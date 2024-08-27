Warriors Secure Lucrative Sponsorship Deal Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers

In a statement, ZIFA revealed that the sponsorship deal, valued at US$80,000, will cover the costs of the Warriors’ training, travel, leisure, and matchday apparel. ZIFA said:

Betterbrands Gold Becomes Official Kit Sponsor for the Warriors AFCON Qualification Campaign! itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 The sponsorship deal, valued at $80 000, will see Betterbrands Gold providing comprehensive support covering top-of-the-range Training, Travel, Leisure, and Matchday Apparel for the national team. Replicas will also be provided at a date to be announced. The sponsorship marks a significant commitment by Betterbrands Gold to support the national team as they strive for continental glory. The partnership underscores the company’s dedication to uplifting local sports and contributing to the success of the Warriors on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Warriors Head Coach Michael Nees has selected the Warriors Squad for the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers versus Kenya and Cameroon.

The squad will report for camp in Kampala, Uganda on Sunday 1 September afternoon.

These matches are scheduled for September 6 and September 10, respectively. Interestingly, both games will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda, with Kenya hosting Zimbabwe on the 6, and Zimbabwe then welcoming Cameroon four days later.

The decision to play the home matches at a neutral venue is because neither Zimbabwe nor Kenya currently have CAF-certified stadiums capable of hosting international fixtures.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment