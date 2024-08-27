Zvishavane Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Cutting Electricity Wires

6 minutes ago Tue, 27 Aug 2024 08:28:24 GMT

A 41-year-old man from Zvishavane, Midlands Province, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Emmanuel Sibanda (41) was brought before the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court on charges of contravening the Electricity Act.

Specifically, Sibanda was accused of cutting, damaging, destroying or interfering with apparatus used for generating, transmitting, distributing or supplying electricity. The NPA said:

