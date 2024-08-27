Zvishavane Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Cutting Electricity Wires
A 41-year-old man from Zvishavane, Midlands Province, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the vandalism of electricity infrastructure.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Emmanuel Sibanda (41) was brought before the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court on charges of contravening the Electricity Act.
Specifically, Sibanda was accused of cutting, damaging, destroying or interfering with apparatus used for generating, transmitting, distributing or supplying electricity. The NPA said:
On the 4th of June 2024 at around 2000 hours the accused person proceeded to Shabanie Mine in Zvishavane where he unlawfully cut 4×2.5 meters copper bars, clamps, 3×3 metersx50mm blue copper cables, 3×3 metersx50mm yellow copper cables, 3×3 metersx50mm red copper cables and 2×1 meterx 16mm naked copper cables.
Security officers from the mine heard a noise and went to investigate. They managed to apprehend the accused person leading to his arrest. The total value stolen was USD897-18 and all was recovered.
On Monday, August 26, ZESA Executive Chairman Sydney Gata told the media that the continuous vandalism of electricity infrastructure is hampering ZESA’s operations across the country.
Gata revealed that over the five years up to June 2024, a total of 7,186 cases of vandalism have been recorded, translating to a cost of US$24.4 million.
The vandalism and theft have targeted a range of critical electricity assets, including copper and aluminium conductors, cables, transformer oil, pylons, and transformers.
