10 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Travelling From Zimbabwe To Johannesburg Overturns In Limpopo
Ten people were killed and thirty others injured when a bus travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg was involved in an accident in South Africa.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that the bus overturned after the driver, who was reportedly unfamiliar with the area, sped over a roundabout on the N1 highway near Makhado.
Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Violet Mathye confirmed the accident, saying the ten victims—five men and five women—were all foreign nationals.
Among the injured, more than thirty passengers were injured, with twelve in serious condition. Said Mathye:
According to reports, the bus drove over a roundabout, the last traffic circle from Makhado toward Polokwane, at a high speed, lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers in the process.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The bus driver is reportedly new in his job and not familiar with the surroundings. The scene has been cleared, and the injured passengers have been taken to various hospitals in Makhado.
Mathye expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged motorists to remain vigilant and drive with caution.
More: Pindula News