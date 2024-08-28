10 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Travelling From Zimbabwe To Johannesburg Overturns In Limpopo

4 minutes ago Wed, 28 Aug 2024 07:16:12 GMT

Ten people were killed and thirty others injured when a bus travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg was involved in an accident in South Africa.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that the bus overturned after the driver, who was reportedly unfamiliar with the area, sped over a roundabout on the N1 highway near Makhado.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Violet Mathye confirmed the accident, saying the ten victims—five men and five women—were all foreign nationals.

