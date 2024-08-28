Brigadier General Shadreck Ndabambi Has Died

Brig Gen Ndabambi passed on at his farm in Glendale early this morning. He collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bindura General Hospital.

Mourners are gathered at his farm in Glendale. More details on funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, self-exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has expressed concern about what he perceives as the relatively short lifespan of army generals. Mzembi wrote on X:

Life Expectancy of Senior Army staff, Brigadier Generals esp have become the subject of conjecture (+_60). Declared Heroes at the rate of 2 per month it must worry the Officers themselves that Who is Next as it does their families and Nation? Brig General Ndabambi MHDSRIP

