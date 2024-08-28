Pindula|Search Pindula
Brigadier General Shadreck Ndabambi Has Died

56 minutes agoWed, 28 Aug 2024 13:11:29 GMT
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced the death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi, who passed away on Wednesday morning.

In a statement seen by The Herald, ZNA director of Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said Brig Gen Ndabambi collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bindura General Hospital. Said Col. Makotore:

The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe is saddened to announce the untimely death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi.

Brig Gen Ndabambi passed on at his farm in Glendale early this morning. He collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bindura General Hospital.

Mourners are gathered at his farm in Glendale. More details on funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, self-exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has expressed concern about what he perceives as the relatively short lifespan of army generals. Mzembi wrote on X:

Life Expectancy of Senior Army staff, Brigadier Generals esp have become the subject of conjecture (+_60). Declared Heroes at the rate of 2 per month it must worry the Officers themselves that Who is Next as it does their families and Nation? Brig General Ndabambi MHDSRIP

