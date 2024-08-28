Brigadier General Shadreck Ndabambi Has Died
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced the death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi, who passed away on Wednesday morning.
In a statement seen by The Herald, ZNA director of Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said Brig Gen Ndabambi collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bindura General Hospital. Said Col. Makotore:
The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe is saddened to announce the untimely death of Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Ndabambi.Feedback
Brig Gen Ndabambi passed on at his farm in Glendale early this morning. He collapsed at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bindura General Hospital.
Mourners are gathered at his farm in Glendale. More details on funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Meanwhile, self-exiled former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has expressed concern about what he perceives as the relatively short lifespan of army generals. Mzembi wrote on X:
Life Expectancy of Senior Army staff, Brigadier Generals esp have become the subject of conjecture (+_60). Declared Heroes at the rate of 2 per month it must worry the Officers themselves that Who is Next as it does their families and Nation? Brig General Ndabambi MHDSRIP
More: Pindula News
Tags
12 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals