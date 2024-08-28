Former Victoria Falls Mayor And Mwonzora Ally Defects To ZANU PF

26 minutes ago Wed, 28 Aug 2024 05:18:54 GMT

Former Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dlamini has joined ZANU PF, along with over 500 members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from Binga and Hwange.

According to VicFallsLive, ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha welcomed the defectors, which include former legislator Patrick Nene Sibanda, former Binga Rural District chairman Munkombwe Dube, and incumbent Mbizha Ward councillor Namo Chuma, who won the 2023 elections as an independent candidate.

The group also features several other former opposition councillors, though their exact number has not been disclosed.

