Ugandan Tourist Acquitted After 24 Days In Remand For Possessing Sex Toy

A Ugandan tourist, Tom Ssekamwa, who was arrested in Masvingo for possessing a sex toy in his bag, has been acquitted by a local magistrate after spending 24 days in remand prison.

As reported by The Mirror on 26 August, Magistrate Isaac Chikura found Ssekamwa not guilty of being a criminal nuisance, saying the presence of the artificial penis did not pose a threat to the public or create any disturbance.

The magistrate noted that the item was found in a private context and said Ssekamwa had no intention of using it in public.

