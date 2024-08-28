Ugandan Tourist Acquitted After 24 Days In Remand For Possessing Sex Toy
A Ugandan tourist, Tom Ssekamwa, who was arrested in Masvingo for possessing a sex toy in his bag, has been acquitted by a local magistrate after spending 24 days in remand prison.
As reported by The Mirror on 26 August, Magistrate Isaac Chikura found Ssekamwa not guilty of being a criminal nuisance, saying the presence of the artificial penis did not pose a threat to the public or create any disturbance.
The magistrate noted that the item was found in a private context and said Ssekamwa had no intention of using it in public.
The police have been criticised for arresting people in order to investigate. Critics argue that such actions have caused significant harm to the reputation of Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality industry.
Ssekamwa faced charges under Section 26(1)(a) with an alternative charge of criminal nuisance under Section 46(2)(v), as well as a violation of Section 26(1) of the Censorship Act. However, these charges were ultimately dismissed by the magistrate.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
More: Pindula News