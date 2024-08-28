Unilever Exits Zimbabwe After 80 Years, Shifts To Local Distributors

5 minutes ago Wed, 28 Aug 2024 06:43:19 GMT

After 80 years in Zimbabwe, British multinational company, Unilever, is exiting the country and will use local distributors instead.

The move continues Unilever’s broader strategy to scale back operations in some African markets.

According to newZWire, Unilever’s exit casts new light on the decline of formal retail in Zimbabwe, and the pressures that investors face trying to navigate the country’s perennial currency changes. Unilever said in an internal memo:

Feedback