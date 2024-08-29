CCC Councillor, Bruce Moyo, Granted US$100 Bail

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Moyo was arrested for allegedly organising an anti-government protest before the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Harare on August 17, 2024.

Moyo was charged with incitement to public violence.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

He was represented by Tinashe Runganga of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

As part of his bail conditions, Moyo was ordered to report at Bulawayo Central Police Station once every week.

Moyo is among numerous opposition activists and rights defenders detained by police since June in connection with the summit.

In a separate case, eight of twelve Gokwe villagers arrested approximately two weeks ago for participating in an anti-government demonstration were denied bail on Monday.

Magistrate Honest Musiyiwa ruled against granting bail, citing concerns that the accused might interfere with witnesses.

He also said that one suspect, Gift Chuma, remains at large and that investigations are still ongoing.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment