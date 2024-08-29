EcoCash Partners With MultiChoice Zimbabwe For Convenient DStv Payments

The mobile money firm aims to simplify the payment process, making it easier for customers to enjoy their favourite TV shows and sports.

DStv, offered by MultiChoice, provides exclusive content, including the latest movies and live sports, such as the English Premier League.

EcoCash encourages customers with smartphones to use the EcoCash app for fast and easy payments.

Alternatively, customers can use the USSD channel to pay their DStv subscriptions, which will result in the automatic reactivation of their account.

This partnership demonstrates EcoCash’s commitment to adding value to its customers by creating convenient payment options.

By working together, EcoCash and MultiChoice aim to enhance the viewing experience for DStv subscribers in Zimbabwe.

