Magistrate To Conduct Site Inspection At Madzibaba Ishmael’s Canaan Shrine

Norton magistrate Christine Nyandoro is set to conduct an “inspection in loco” at Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa’s Canaan Shrine in Nyabira on Thursday, August 29.

As reported by H-Metro, the inspection follows a successful application by Harare District Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira for the court to observe the activities at the shrine firsthand.

“Inspection in loco” is a process where individuals or groups examine a specific location to gather evidence pertinent to a case.

