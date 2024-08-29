Seke Boy Scout Trainer Jailed 28 Years For Sodomy And Showing Porn To Minors
A 35-year-old man who is a boy scout trainer in the Chief Seke area has been sentenced to a total of 28 years imprisonment for sodomy and showing porn to minors.
The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the case on Wednesday, 28 August, the accused person was brought before a Chitungwiza Regional Magistrate facing 7 counts of aggravated indecent assault and 6 counts of contravening the Data Protection Act. Said the NPA:
The accused person indecently assaulted boys aged between 10 and 19. The incidents occurred between January 2022 and January 2024.Feedback
The accused person used to train the boys in karate and would take advantage of their camp days.
He would instruct them to thoroughly wash themselves, after which he would show them pornographic material on his laptop before indecently assaulting them.
The matter came to light when one of the complainants narrated his ordeal to his parents and they alerted other parents via their WhatsApp group. Upon inquiries, the other complainants also disclosed their ordeals.
He was sentenced to a total of 28 years imprisonment effective.
More: Pindula News
