Seke Boy Scout Trainer Jailed 28 Years For Sodomy And Showing Porn To Minors

The accused person used to train the boys in karate and would take advantage of their camp days.

He would instruct them to thoroughly wash themselves, after which he would show them pornographic material on his laptop before indecently assaulting them.

The matter came to light when one of the complainants narrated his ordeal to his parents and they alerted other parents via their WhatsApp group. Upon inquiries, the other complainants also disclosed their ordeals.

He was sentenced to a total of 28 years imprisonment effective.

More: Pindula News

