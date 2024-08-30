Government To Cover Costs Of Repatriating Bodies Of Mzansi Express Bus Crash Victims
The government of Zimbabwe will cover the costs of repatriating the bodies of ten citizens who tragically died in a Mzansi Express bus accident in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, South Africa, on Tuesday night.
During a visit to the accident scene, Zimbabwe’s Consul-General in South Africa, Eria Phiri (pictured), alongside Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said that efforts are underway to identify the victims. He said (via SABC News):
We are still trying to verify the real identity of those who perished in the accident. We have got 10 and so far, I think we still have seven who are still admitted in various hospitals here in Makhado and 32 were treated and discharged.Feedback
We’re right now in contact with the families back home in Zimbabwe, firstly to ascertain the identities of those who are in the mortuary. So far, two have been positively identified by their relatives.
The government of Zimbabwe will start facilitation of the repatriation, all the costs towards the repatriation of the deceased are going to be met by the government of Zimbabwe.
The victims of the bus crash include five women and five men, all Zimbabwean nationals. They were en route to Gauteng, South Africa, from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Reports indicate that the bus overturned after the driver, who was reportedly unfamiliar with the area, sped over a roundabout on the N1 highway near Makhado.
