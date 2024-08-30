Government To Cover Costs Of Repatriating Bodies Of Mzansi Express Bus Crash Victims

We’re right now in contact with the families back home in Zimbabwe, firstly to ascertain the identities of those who are in the mortuary. So far, two have been positively identified by their relatives.

The government of Zimbabwe will start facilitation of the repatriation, all the costs towards the repatriation of the deceased are going to be met by the government of Zimbabwe.

The victims of the bus crash include five women and five men, all Zimbabwean nationals. They were en route to Gauteng, South Africa, from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Reports indicate that the bus overturned after the driver, who was reportedly unfamiliar with the area, sped over a roundabout on the N1 highway near Makhado.

