High Court Orders Return Of Vehicles Taken From Wadyajena

They were accused of defrauding COTTCO of millions of US dollars by creating false invoices for the supply of bale ties to the state-owned company.

Prosecutors alleged that the funds obtained from these activities were laundered through various companies in which Wadyajena and his associates had interests.

On February 6, 2023, the magistrates’ court refused a further remand, advising the state to proceed via summons. However, ZACC retained possession of the vehicles, claiming they needed 30 days to conduct parallel investigations.

Wadyajena subsequently applied for and received a High Court order for the return of his vehicles. A judgment in his favour was issued in May, but ZACC appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

In response, Wadyajena filed an urgent High Court application for leave to execute the judgment while awaiting the Supreme Court’s determination.

In his ruling, Justice Tawnda Chitapi agreed with Wadyajena’s legal team that the continued seizure of his trucks was prejudicing him of potential revenue.

The judge said, “trucks are meant to be mobile and not be parked”.

