PSL Matchday 25 Fixtures: Yadah Takes On Ngezi Platinum Stars

Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars return to action in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) this weekend for Matchday 25, after missing last weekend’s fixtures due to their participation in CAF interclub competitions.

Dynamos advanced to the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup by defeating ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary stage. They will now face Orapa United of Botswana in the upcoming round.

In contrast, Ngezi Platinum Stars were eliminated from the CAF Champions League following a tense penalty shootout loss to Congolese champions AS Maniema Union.

