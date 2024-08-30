PSL Matchday 25 Fixtures: Yadah Takes On Ngezi Platinum Stars
Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars return to action in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) this weekend for Matchday 25, after missing last weekend’s fixtures due to their participation in CAF interclub competitions.
Dynamos advanced to the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup by defeating ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary stage. They will now face Orapa United of Botswana in the upcoming round.
In contrast, Ngezi Platinum Stars were eliminated from the CAF Champions League following a tense penalty shootout loss to Congolese champions AS Maniema Union.
This Saturday, Dynamos will host Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro Stadium, while Ngezi Platinum Stars will play away against Yadah.
Log leaders Simba Bhora, who remain unbeaten at Wadzanayi Stadium this season, will host the unpredictable Bikita Minerals in Shamva. Meanwhile, second-placed FC Platinum will travel to Kariba for their match.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday, 31 August 2024
- Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Telone FC Venue: Luveve Stadium
- Yadah FC vs Ngezi Platinum Stars FC (Heart Stadium)
- Greenfuel FC vs Caps United FC (Greenfuel Arena)
- ZPC Kariba FC vs FC Platinum (Nyamhunga Stadium)
- Simba Bhora FC vs Bikita Minerals FC (Wadzanayi Stadium)
Sunday, 01 September 2024
- Dynamos FC vs Chegutu Pirates FC (Rufaro Stadium)
- Hwange FC vs Chicken Inn FC (Colliery Stadium)
- Highlanders FC vs Herentals College FC (Barbourfields Stadium)
- Manica Diamonds FC vs Arenel Movers FC (Sakubva Stadium)
More: Pindula News