Two Suspected Mpox Cases In Harare Test Negative

Mpox is associated with a fever and these people had no such. We have measles and chicken pox which may seem like Mpox but it’s a different case.

We now do the tests here in Zimbabwe and not in South Africa as was the case, but we are all on high alert.

Dr Aspect Maunganidze, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) also told ZimLive that there are no cases reported in Zimbabwe yet. He said:

We have not recorded any cases of Mpox and the government is vigilant, especially at border entry points.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR), the highest level of alarm under the IHR.

The outbreak, which began in September 2023 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has since spread to neighbouring countries including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

Mpox can spread through direct contact with infected animals, humans, or contaminated materials. It can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

Initial symptoms often include fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash that develops into lesions. The illness typically lasts 2 to 4 weeks.

Preventive measures include avoiding contact with infected animals, practising good hygiene, and vaccination for at-risk populations.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox, but antiviral medications may be used in severe cases.

