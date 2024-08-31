Chatunga Mugabe Arrested For Assaulting A Policeman
Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has been arrested in Beitbridge.
According to NewsDay, Chatunga was taken into custody for violent conduct after allegedly assaulting a policeman at a roadblock in Bubi, located 80 kilometres north of the border town. It is alleged that he brandished a knife during the altercation, leading to charges of resisting arrest.
Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, the officer commanding the Beitbridge Police District, confirmed the arrest to NewsDay, though he stated he did not have further details.
Chatunga reportedly arrived at the Bubi roadblock at 6 AM, driven by a Chinese driver, and became impatient when police requested the vehicle’s documents and identification. Said a NewsDay source:
He started shouting at the police saying you are delaying us, do you know who I am? He then angrily and violently grabbed a Support Unit officer by the collar and tore off his shirt buttons in the process.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
At that moment he is alleged to have produced a specified Okapi but was subdued and arrested by police who took him to Beitbridge Rural Police Station for further management.
More: Pindula News