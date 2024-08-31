Chatunga Mugabe Arrested For Assaulting A Policeman

5 minutes ago Sat, 31 Aug 2024 11:31:09 GMT

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe, has been arrested in Beitbridge.

According to NewsDay, Chatunga was taken into custody for violent conduct after allegedly assaulting a policeman at a roadblock in Bubi, located 80 kilometres north of the border town. It is alleged that he brandished a knife during the altercation, leading to charges of resisting arrest.

Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube, the officer commanding the Beitbridge Police District, confirmed the arrest to NewsDay, though he stated he did not have further details.

